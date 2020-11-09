KTAB Your Weather Authority
Warmest day of week is today

Today we will see very warm temperature readings in the Big Country that are reminiscent of what a typical early summer day should look like but things will quickly change later this week to more fall like weather. For today look for sunny skies and a high up around 82 degrees. The winds will be strong from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight we will see a 20% chance of showers otherwise partly cloudy skies with a low getting to about 54 degrees. The winds will be from the south at around 10 mph.

