Warming trend for today

Warmer weather and lots of sunshine will continue to build through the Big Country today as the afternoon highs will be very close to near seasonal for the entire area on this Tuesday. For the rest of today we will see lots of sunshine and that afternoon high climbing all the way up to 61 degrees. The winds will pick up out of the south southwest at around 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight we will see lots of clear west Texas sky with the overnight low dropping down to around 35 degrees. The winds will continue to be breezy at 5-15 mph out of the south.