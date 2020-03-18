Weather Alert Day: Large hail, high winds, flash flooding, tornadoes possible across Big Country

Live Now
(KTAB/KRBC) – Large hail, high winds, flash flooding, and tornadoes all pose a threat to the Big Country Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The biggest tornado threat will come later this evening before midnight as a handful of lone storms are expected to build up and move through the area. The rough timeframe will be from around 5 pm to 10 pm. 

Moving into overnight hours from 11 pm to 4 am, a more organized squall line will bring through mostly straight-line winds and some large hail.

The majority of the Big Country is under an enhanced risk for severe weather, as numerous storms capable of producing severe sized hail of an inch or bigger, wind gusts as high as 60 mph or more, and a possible tornado could be expected.

This severe weather activity will continue overnight and will taper off around sunrise.

