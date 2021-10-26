Weather Alert Day: Numerous severe thunderstorms possible with large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes

(KTAB/KRBC) – The meteorologists at KTAB and KRBC have declared today a Weather Alert Day. This is for this evening and late tonight into the tomorrow morning hours from about 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has included most of the Big Country and some of the Heartland, including Abilene, Brownwood, Haskell, Eastland, Coleman, Breckenridge, Stamford, Comanche and a few others, in an Enhanced Risk of Severe Thunderstorms. This means that numerous severe thunderstorms are possible. The main concerns are large hail and damaging winds. That being said, the potential exists for isolated tornadoes. Localized flash flooding will also be possible. The best chance for activity looks to be from 9:00 p.m. this evening through 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

We woke up today to gusty south winds, warm temperatures, and high humidity. A these winds continue throughout the day, they will usher in a lot of moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Rick into the Big Country and Heartland. This will act as fuel for severe weather. At the same time, a strong low pressure area will move from the Rocky Mountains across the central plains. This feature will drag a dry-line and cold front across our area this evening and tonight. This will serve as the spark to set off potential severe storms.

Isolated storms will be possible late this afternoon and early this evening in the Western Big Country. This is all ahead of a dry line (7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.). These storms will be isolated in nature. This is the best chance for tornado activity. A cold front will then overtake the aforementioned dry-line. This is the point where the storms will become more linear. A squall line will then form just ahead of the cold front. Storm coverage will become more widespread (10:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.). The main hazards will now be straight line winds and large hail. This activity will effect the Central Big Country. This includes the city of Abilene. As the line continue to move east, it will encounter excess amounts of water vapor in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. The hazards will then turn more to flash flooding (1:00 a.m. – 4:00 am).

Make sure to stay weather aware this evening and tonight. Doing so, could save your life or prevent injury. Keep the phone charged up to full power. Double check it to make sure the emergency alerts are turned on. It’s also a good idea to have more than one way to receive alerts. Stay safe!