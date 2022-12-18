Warmer and sunny skies tomorrow. Winds will gust up to about 25 MPH. Clouds roll into the region Tuesday and Wednesday. An arctic cold front makes its way through the area Thursday bringing strong winds gusting up to 45 MPH! Temperatures will not get above freezing and will drop to the SINGLE DIGITS Tuesday night. Frigid air hangs around Friday. A tad warmer on Christmas Eve, lows stay well below freezing into Christmas day through the night.