Brutal cold and dangerous wind chills tonight

The coldest weather this winter is on the way Sunday night with near record cold and dangerous wind chills by Monday morning. Bitterly cold conditions will continue through Tuesday morning.

Air temperatures will fall into the teens by Monday morning across the Big Country with winds out of the north-northeast around 10 to 20 mph and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Wind chills to be in the single digits as you are heading to work and school Monday morning. Wind chills will approach 0˚ north of I-20. Make sure to be dressed properly Monday as highs will only be in the 20s and 30s.

Abilene will challenge both record low temperatures and record cold high temperatures Monday:

Record Low: 16˚ in 1917

Record Cold High: 31˚ in 1960

This hard freeze will also affect blooming trees, fruit trees and vegetation. You can cover up sensitive plants with plastic or blankets, or fully saturate the soil of trees to try and prevent damage.

Also remember to take other cold weather precautions by protecting your outdoor animals and pipes. People who work outdoors will also need to be cautious Monday.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s and teens again Monday night into Tuesday morning, but with light to calm winds.

Stay tuned to KTAB/KRBC/Telemundo Abilene for the latest information on the brutal and dangerous cold expected Monday morning.