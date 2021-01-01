Friday, January 1: Clear and cold through the weekend

On this last day to close out 2020 it will be a very chilly one with very much a wintry feel across the Big Country. For the rest of your Thursday we will see very chilly temperatures as the afternoon high struggles to get to 34 degrees later and our chance of wintry precipitation will stay high at 70% all day. The winds will be gusty out of the north at around 15-20 with gusts up to 25. For the rest of your Thursday evening we will see the precipitation come to an end with only a 20% chance early. The overnight low will drop to around 26 and the winds will be out of the west northwest at 5-15 mph.