Friday, June 14, 2019: Windy, warm, and a little humid…rain/storm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will be windy, warm, and a little humid. Strong southerly winds will drive in warm moist air into our region causing temperatures to jump up into the low 90’s. A dryline will mix to the west causing thunderstorm activity to develop in the Permian Basin. By the evening, this activity will move east and weaken as it approaches our area. We can not rule out the chance for a stronger to severe thunderstorm to effect our western areas late this evening into the night.

This weekend looks to be another hot and sunny one. High temperatures are forecasted to reach the middle 90’s. Saturday should be relatively quiet because a capping inversion is forecasted. However, the atmosphere will be unstable so if any thunderstorm were to develop it has the potential of becoming strong to severe. There is a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms Sunday into Monday morning as an upper level trough and a dryline move in from the west. During this time period scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible.

The start to next week looks a bit unsettled with rain and thunderstorm chances as we return to a southwest flow aloft. Temperatures will also stay warm.

By the end of the week things will dry out. Temperatures will be hot with upper 90’s and low 100’s being possible.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today (Flag Day): Partly sunny. *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *AN ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL BE POSSIBLE* 20% PM Showers and Thunderstorms. (Mainly western areas) Warm. Humid. Windy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *AN ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL BE POSSIBLE* 20% PM Showers and Thunderstorms. (Mainly western areas) Low Temperature: 73° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny.*MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *AN ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL BE POSSIBLE* 15% PM Showers and Thunderstorms. Hot. Humid. Breezy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSW 10-10 G25 MPH

Sunday (Father’s Day): Partly sunny. *Slight RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL BE POSSIBLE* 50% PM Showers and Thunderstorms. Warm. Humid. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 30% Showers and Thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and Thunderstorms. Warm. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 20% AM Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SW 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 90°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday