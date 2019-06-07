Friday, June 7, 2019: Nice Friday! Hot weekend

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Friday will be a gorgeous day with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s under sunny skies. The sun will be very strong today, and there will be plenty of it. Don’t forget to wear sunscreen! You also might want to wear a hat, sunglasses, and protective clothing. As an upper level ridge slides across our area for the weekend, we will see hot temperatures and sunny skies. Heat index values will climb into and around the 100s over the weekend. These temperatures are dangerous. Drink plenty of water and move to a cool area if you start feeling fatigued.

Sunday night a cold front will pass through the area from the northwest moving to the southeast. This will cool temperatures down to below seasonal normals and give us the chance for a few rain showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be on the cooler side to start next week, because a cooler air mass will sink into the region. The upper level ridge will break down early next week as we transition into a northwest flow aloft. This will give us more chances for showers and thunderstorms to start next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Extreme UV index. High Temperature: 87° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 66° Winds: Light and Variable

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. Extreme UV index. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday:*MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* An isolated severe thunderstorm will be possible. Partly sunny. 40% PM Showers and Thunderstorms. Hot. Cold front PM. Extreme UV index. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 > N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly cloudy. 40% Showers and Thunderstorms. Cooler. High Temperature: 76° Winds: NE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 20% AM Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 67°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:44 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday