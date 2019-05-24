Friday, May 24, 2019: Breezy, humid, and warm...slight chance for storms Video

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Friday will be another warm, humid, and breezy day for the Big Country. Breezy south surface winds will cause smoke from wildfires in Mexico to move into our area. As a result, a haze will be seen in the sky reducing visibilities slightly. The haze will not be as noticeable as it was yesterday. There is a slight chance for a few showers and storms this afternoon through the evening. Any storm that does form will have the potential to be strong to severe. The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds. Coverage of these storms will be isolated and have a low impact on us here in the Big Country.

The Memorial day weekend looks to be windy and warm with chances for afternoon thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. The pick of the weekend looks to be Memorial day itself, as it will be mostly sunny with high temperatures around 90.

Rain and storm chances will remain in the forecast for the remainder of the forecast period. The best chance looks to be Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front passes over our area.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 20% Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. Muggy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. Mild. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. 20% Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 15% Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday (Memorial Day): Mostly sunny. Warmer. Breezy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. Breezy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 > S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 30% PM Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: N 5-10 E 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 86°

Average Low Temperature: 64°

Sunrise: 6:35 A.M.

Sunset: 8:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday