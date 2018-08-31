Friday's Wake-Up Weather: Feeling like summer to wrap up August, but changes are on the way!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This Morning: Another warm start to your day with temperatures in the 70s across the Big Country. Skies are clear to get you out the door and off to the bus stop with a southerly wind around 5 to 15 mph.

This Afternoon: Be sure to enjoy (what could be) the last of the very summer-like weather as highs warm into the upper 90s across the Big Country with heat indices around 100°. 98° for a high in Abilene. Skies will remain sunny to mostly sunny through the day with winds staying out of the south around 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures fall back into the mid 70s once again by tomorrow morning.

Looking Ahead: Changes are on the way starting Labor Day weekend. Highs warm into the mid 90s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. However on Sunday, clouds will begin to increase across the region as rain chances start to move into the western Big Country. Rain will spread from west to east into Sunday night as rain chances increase for Labor Day. Unfortunately, your outdoor plans may be rained out on Monday. Rain chances will continue to increase through the middle of next week as temperatures fall into the upper 80s! Potentially heavy rainfall will be possible at times through the end of next week with up to 1"-3" of rain falling in isolated locations which could lead to localized flooding. The heaviest rain looks like it will be in the western Big Country into the panhandle and Permian Basin. Stay aware to the latest forecasts as we head through next week!

These are only potential rainfall totals through next Friday and will change.

Average High: 92°

Average Low: 69°

Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.

Sunset: 8:04 p.m.