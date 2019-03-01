Friday's Wake-Up Weather: Foggy morning, spring-like afternoon

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

March coming in like a lion with the coldest weather this winter to start next week...

Happy Meteorological Spring! Dense fog and drizzle has developed once again this morning across the Big Country reducing visibility to less than a mile at times. However, unlike yesterday, temperatures are above freezing so we are not too worried about any travel problems this morning. Grab the jacket though as we are waking up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

We feel more like spring today, however thanks to surge of cold air yesterday and the cloud cover today, temperatures will only warm into the 60s for most even as a warm front pushes into our region today. 70s possible out west this afternoon. A cold front moves in early Saturday morning bringing colder weather through the weekend along with chances for rain and drizzle through Sunday afternoon. As temperatures fall near freezing Saturday night, freezing rain and freezing drizzle may be possible creating a slick drive to church Sunday morning. Monitor the latest forecasts and conditions through the weekend.

Then the coldest weather this winter moves in Monday with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits Monday morning, only warming into the mid 30s in the afternoon. The record low for Abilene on Monday is 16° set in 1917.

Warmer weather starts moving back in by the middle of next week.

Today: Morning fog, becoming partly to mostly sunny. Southerly winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy again. Early morning cold front. Southeasterly winds becoming northeasterly around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday: 30% chance for rain. Cloudy skies. Easterly winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the low 50s. Slight chance for light freezing rain and drizzle Saturday night.

Sunday: 30% chance for early morning freezing rain and drizzle. 20% chance for rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Northerly winds around 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Lows around freezing. Highs around 40°.

Monday: Cold. Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper teens. Wind chills in the single digits. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Lows around 20°. Highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Becoming windy. Lows around 30°. Highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 40°. Highs in the low 70s.

Average High: 64°

Average Low: 40°

Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.

Sunset: 6:36 p.m.

- Meteorologist Grant Tosterud