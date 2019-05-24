KRBC AM Forecast: Breezy, warm and muggy through Memorial Day weekend Video

We'll once again see more cloud cover today that the previous day as skies today will be partly sunny. There is a chance for a few light showers in the northwestern Big Country this morning. Another chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms returns this afternoon into the evening in the northwestern Big Country where there is a Slight Risk for severe storms. No widespread severe weather is expected, but if storms do form they will be capable of hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Rain and thunderstorms will taper off after sunset tonight as the rest of the weekend looks mostly quiet. There will be storm chances every day for far west Texas, and a few of those storms may make it into the western Big Country so we'll keep only a small mention for an isolated shower or storm, but for the most part we will stay dry and worry free of severe weather. Temperatures this weekend will stay in the mid and upper 80s for afternoon highs with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Heat indices will range from 90°-95° so be sure to stay cool or hit the pool!

A cold front will move in early next Wednesday morning, keeping afternoon highs in the mid 80s through the end of the week, along with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Today: Chance for isolated showers in the morning, and isolated rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Partly sunny. South winds around 15 to 25 mph. 30 mph wind gusts. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight: Isolated rain and storm chance before midnight. Partly cloudy. Southeast winds around 10 to 20 mph. 25 mph wind gusts. Lows around 70°.

Saturday: Partly sunny. South winds around 15 to 25 mph. 30 mph wind gusts. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. 25 mph wind gusts. Lows around 70°. Highs in the upper 80s.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Lows around 70°. Highs around 90°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Lows around 70°. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Morning cold front. Chance for isolated showers. Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Chance for isolated showers. Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Average High: 86°

Average Low: 64°

Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.

Sunset: 8:36 p.m.

- Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

