KRBC AM Forecast: Hot weekend with severe storms possible late on Father’s Day

Winds will be increasing into this afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph today. This will bring in much warmer weather today too as highs climb into the 90s across the Big Country under mostly sunny skies. Scattered rain and thunderstorms will be possible mainly north of I-20 late this evening and into the overnight, but the risk for severe weather is low.

Summer-like weather will be settling in as we head into this weekend. Winds will stay strong through Saturday as highs climb into the mid and upper 90s. Thunderstorms are possible again in the northern Big Country Saturday night. For Father’s Day, winds won’t be as strong, but it will be just as warm again. A better chance for rain and thunderstorms develop Sunday evening into Monday morning. There is a Slight Risk for severe weather across much of the Big Country, which means isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. Hail will be the biggest concern with these storms.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue into Tuesday as temperatures stay in the low 90s. Hotter air returns again into the middle and end of next week as high temperatures will approach 100°!

Today: Mostly sunny. South winds around 20 to 30 mph. 35 mph wind gusts. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tonight: 10% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. South winds around 15 to 25 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 15 to 25 mph. 30 mph wind gusts. Highs in the mid 90s.

Father’s Day: Mostly sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. 25 mph wind gusts. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms in the evening. Severe storms possible.

Monday: 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Average High: 90°

Average Low: 68°

Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Sunset: 8:47 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

