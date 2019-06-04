KRBC AM Forecast: Rain and thunderstorms possible through the middle of the week Video

Scattered showers are moving into the southern Big Country this morning which will bring a chance for rain mainly south of I-20. Expect a few more clouds today than what we saw yesterday, keeping temperatures in the mid 80s for most of us with light winds.

A better chance for rain will develop overnight and through the day on Wednesday. Expect heavy rainfall with any shower or thunderstorm as tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continues to reside across the Big Country. Rain chances will continue into Wednesday night, with a small chance for rain still on Thursday.

By the time rain chances finally end Thursday night, an additional inch of rain will be possible across the Big Country. Flooding will be a concern with already saturated soils.

Summer kicks into high gear by the weekend though. Sunny skies return Friday as temperatures warm into the mid and upper 90s this weekend.

Today: 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Partly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight: 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. South winds around 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the mid and upper 60s.

Wednesday: 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. South winds around 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny. Southwest winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90°.

Saturday: Sunny. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Monday: Morning cold front. 20% chance for rain. Partly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs in the upper 80s.

Average High: 89°

Average Low: 66°

Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Sunset: 8:42 p.m.

- Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

