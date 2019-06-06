KRBC AM Forecast: Rain chances end, hot weather moves in this weekend Video

Finally a break from the rain! Skies are mostly clear across the Big Country this morning with temperatures hovering in the lower 60s. Watch for areas of patchy fog in low-lying areas before mid-morning. Sunny skies return today with highs in the mid 80s.

Summer starts moving in as we head into the weekend with some serious heat in store Saturday and Sunday. Highs will climb into the mid 90s this weekend with sunny skies, but the heat index will feel more like 100° both days. A perfect weekend to hit the pool, but be sure to stay cool and hydrated if you plan on being outdoors this weekend!

A cold front Sunday evening will bring in another chance for rain though Sunday night and Monday, along with cooler weather to start next week. Rain chances should exit again by the middle of next week though as warmer weather returns.

Today: Sunny. Northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight: Clear. North winds around 5 mph. Lows in the mid 60s.

Friday: Sunny. North winds around 5 to 10 mph. Highs around 90°.

Saturday: Sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index around 100°.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index around 100°. Evening cool front.

Monday: 30% chance for rain. Breezy. Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Average High: 89°

Average Low: 67°

Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Sunset: 8:44 p.m.

- Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

