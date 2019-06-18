KRBC AM Forecast: Severe storm chances tonight, 100° later this week

Showers and thunderstorms are moving across the Big Country this morning, but no severe weather is expected. Brief wind gusts, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning are the biggest hazards. Watch for areas of flooding too on your morning commute. Storms will clear out this morning, giving way to sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s this afternoon.

Severe weather chances return later today though. There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather across the western Big Country for late this afternoon through the overnight. Storms that develop, especially across the western half of the Big Country, will be capable of very large and damaging hail. Strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall will also be possible with these storms. Numerous severe storms will be possible in an area from Jayton through Sweetwater and Colorado City. Thunderstorms will be possible across much of the Big Country as we head into the overnight, with a lesser severe threat though. Most storms should end by early Wednesday morning.

Get ready for the heat! Summer kicks into high gear the rest of the week with highs hovering around 100°. We stay in the mid 90s this weekend with rain and thunderstorm chances in the evening.

Today: Morning rain chance, then becoming sunny. Storm chance returns this afternoon. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph gusts. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tonight: 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms possible before midnight. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph gusts. Lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Southwest winds around 10 to 20 mph. 25 mph gusts. Highs around 100°.

Thursday: Sunny. Southwest winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 100s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Lows around 70°. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 91°

Average Low: 69°

Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Sunset: 8:48 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

