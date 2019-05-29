KRBC AM Forecast: Stormy Wednesday

Scattered storms are moving across the Big Country this morning, so grab the umbrella before heading out the door! There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of the Big Country until 10:00 a.m., but watch for the continuance of this watch or a new watch issued later today for the eastern Big Country into this afternoon. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible as we head through the day, with a better chance for severe weather across the far eastern Big Country into central and north Texas.

Severe storms will be capable of hail up to the size of golf balls, wind gusts up to 70 mph and dangerous lightning. An isolated tornado threat may be possible, especially later this afternoon and into the evening, mainly for the far eastern Big Country. In addition to the severe storm hazards, heavy rainfall will be possible with thunderstorms, especially over areas that see multiple storms where 1″ to 2″ of rain will be possible creating a flash flooding concern. Stay weather aware today.

Rain and storms will exit the Big Country by this evening with a weak cold front that will push south across the region, giving way to partly cloudy skies tonight and cooler weather. We stay dry and mostly sunny Thursday, but the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms return again heading through the weekend, but don’t let that affect any of your weekend plans, just keep an eye on the weather.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe. South winds becoming northerly with a weak cold front this afternoon around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Northeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows around 60°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Northeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs around 80°.

Friday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny. East winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Average High: 87°

Average Low: 65°

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 8:39 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

