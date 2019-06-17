KRBC AM Forecast: Thunderstorm chances and first 100° day of the year

Rain and storms from overnight have exited the Big Country this morning. Skies will clear into the afternoon giving way to sunny and mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Another chance for rain and thunderstorms will be possible overnight in the northern Big Country, and another chance Tuesday morning for those along and south of I-20. There is a low severe weather threat, but a couple strong storms will be possible.

Warmer weather begins to move in Tuesday with another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday night. Storms will be capable of gusty winds and hail. Thunderstorm chances will end by early Wednesday morning.

The hottest weather this year, and the first 100° day of the year, is likely Wednesday. Highs will stay around 100° through Friday. Be sure to stay cool!

Today: Mostly sunny. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight: 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows around 70°.

Tuesday: 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph gusts. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Southwest winds around 10 to 20 mph. 25 mph gusts. Lows in the low 70s. Highs around 100°.

Thursday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 100s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 91°

Average Low: 69°

Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Sunset: 8:48 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

