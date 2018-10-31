KRBC AM Forecast: Wednesday, Halloween 2018 Video

This Morning: Yesterday's cold front is leaving us much colder this morning with temperatures in the 50s across most of the Big Country and will continue to fall through the day. Skies are overcast as rain and thunderstorms are moving in from the west. There is a 60% chance for rain increasing to 80% by mid morning. Grab a jacket and umbrella before heading out the door! One or two of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe as we head into the afternoon. Strong wind gusts, dangerous lightning and damaging hail will be the main hazards. Winds are out fo the north around 5 to 15 mph and will increase into the afternoon as well. There is a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather today across most of the Big Country through early tomorrow morning.

This Afternoon: The 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon Again, one or two of these storms could be strong to severe with strong wind gusts, dangerous lightning and damaging hail the main hazards. Temperatures will continue to fall into the low 50s and upper 40s this afternoon with wind chills in the lower 40s and upper 30s and northerly winds will increase to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph.

Tonight: For you trick-or-treaters, bring an umbrella and jacket! Isolated showers may continue around this evening, but the threat for severe weather will be gone. Air temperatures will be in the upper 40s with wind chills in the upper 30s. Rain will continue to taper off through the early morning hours of Thursday as skies remain cloudy and temperatures falling into the low 40s. Northerly winds will lighten up to around 5 to 15 mph.

Looking Ahead: We enter a quieter weather pattern after today as sunny skies and warming temperatures return through the rest of the week as we warm back into the mid 70s by Saturday. A couple weak fronts on early Sunday morning and Monday night will keep temperatures bouncing back and forth between the 70s and 60s through the middle of next week. Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday! Clocks fall back 1 hour at 2:00 a.m.

Average High: 73°

Average Low: 50°

Sunrise: 7:55 a.m.

Sunset: 6:49 p.m.

