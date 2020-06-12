KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: A beautiful last weekend of Spring is on the way!

Thanks to a stubborn high pressure system, we’re staying very warm and consistent day-to-day as we move into the final week of Spring coming up.

Tonight: A mild/cool night overall with low temps dipping down into the mid 60s generally. Winds will relax from today to around 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday: We’ll definitely be a little on the warm side by the afternoon hours, with high temps around the mid 90s expected across the entire area. Winds are going to be a little breezt around 10 to 20 mph but overall, a beautiful and warm day ahead.

Sunday: We’re staying true to summer-time weather patterns again, with high temps reaching around the mid 90s by the afternoon hours. Winds will remain a consistent breeze out of the south around 10 to 20 mph and plenty of clear skies and sunshine to accompany all of that.

Future Weather Discussion: After this weekend, we’re moving into the final few days of Spring next week. Unfortunately, no rain chances are in this forecast, so expect a dry end to the season along with a dry start to summer next weekend as well.

