KRBC PM Forecast: Friday, August 31st, 2018

Here’s the Deal: Clear skies for the Big Country and Heartland as we move into the month of September. Southerly winds 5-15 mph. Temperatures beginning in the mid-70s but with lots of sunshine they will quickly rise into the mid-90s by the afternoon.

Cooler temperatures in store for Sunday with more clouds and a small chance for rain in the evening. Increased rain chances for Labor Day. The best chance for some wetter weather is Tuesday and Wednesday, but the spotty showers could linger all the way until Friday. Also, some cooler weather for the work week with afternoon highs only in the upper-80s. Meteorological Fall… Yay!