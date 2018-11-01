KRBC PM Forecast: October 31st, 2018 Video

Here's the Deal: The showers have cleared out and we will begin to dry out during early November. Thursday morning lows will be in the low-to-mid-40s but there will be plenty of sunshine to warm us up. Afternoon highs are forecast near 60 degrees. Winds will blow from the northwest 5-15 mph.

Into the Future: A warming trend will continue through the end of the week. By Saturday temperatures will be back in the mid-70s, but a series of cold fronts will keep the region seasonal for the first week of November. Also, Daylight Saving Time is coming to end so don't forget to set your clocks an hour back before you go to bed Saturday night.