KRBC Tuesday Evening Forecast: Daily rain chances for the rest of the week

Today has certainly been cooler than yesterday thanks to that cold front from last night. Clouds have moved in with some areas of showers so far today.

Tonight: Expect more clouds tonight as temperatures dip into the mid to upper 30s. Isolated showers will be possible throughout the night and more widespread showers will persist throughout the morning. Winds are expected to stay breezy at around 10-15 mph overnight out of the north.

Wednesday: I’m expecting more widespread showers across the area to kick off the day in the morning. High temps will stay cool in the upper 40s and lower 50s with winds remaining mostly calm throughout the day. On and off rain showers are expected throughout the day.

Future Weather Discussion: Daily rain showers are expected as we move throughout the rest of the week thanks to consistent energy being brought to us from a low pressure system sitting off to our northeast. Expect lots of cloud cover and rebounding temperatures through the end of the week ahead.