KTAB AM Forecast: December 29th, 2017

Friday Morning: Most of the Big Country is around the mid 30’s. Skies are overcast and foggy with some mist falling. Winds will remain out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Afternoon: Highs today will climb back into the mid 50’s for most. Skies will begin to clear to partly cloudy to mostly sunny throughout the afternoon. Winds will pick up slightly out of the south around 5 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Overnight lows will dip down into the low to mid 30’s again. Winds will shift slightly to the southwest and stay light around 5 to 10 mph .