KTAB AM Forecast: Friday March 1st, 2019

Areas of fog are being seen around the big country. Visibilities are decreasd down to a 1/4 mile in some spots. Give yourself some extra time for travel this morning and drive carefully. The fog should burn off by around noon along with decreasing clouds. High temperatures today will range from the low 70's in the west to the low 60's in the east.

Saturday morning a cold front will make its way through the Big Country. Saturday will see high temperatures in the middle 50's with the chance for scattered rain showers.

Sunday mornig has a slight chance for some wintry mixed precipitation. Drive carefully and expect slick areas on untreated surfaces, bridges, and overpasses. Winds will be an issue as some arctic air attempts to make it's way into the region. The winds will be coming from the North East at around 15-20 MPH and gusting up to 30 MPH.

Monday will be cold with lows in the upper teens and highs in the middle 30's. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Tuesday will be cold as well with lows in the lower 20's and highs up near 40. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the middle 50's.

Thursday will see mild high temperatures in the low 70's under mostly sunny skies.