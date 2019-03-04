KTAB AM Forecast: Monday March 4th, 2019

Monday will be really cold with high temperatures right around the freezing mark. Clouds and winds will be on the decrease throughout the day. Tonight temperatures will drop back down to the upper teens in some areas. The wind chill will not be as bad as Monday becasue the winds will shift to a light northeast flow.

On Tuesday, temperatures only reach the low 40’s with mostly sunny skies.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the middle 50’s under partly sunny skies.

Thursday will see the temperatures rise to the upper 70’s with a breezy south southwest wind.

Friday has a slight chance for some rain showers during the day with a high of 72.

Saturday has the chance for a few thunderstorms as a cold front makes its way through the Big Country. High temperature will be around 75.

Sunday temperatures fall to the middle 60’s.