KTAB PM Forecast Saturday June 15, 2019

Temperatures today got into the 90's and tomorrow we will again see a very warm day. For tonight we will see a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Some of the storms could be severe. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Then tomorrow things really get warm. Temps will warm to a high near 91 with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny with . south southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.