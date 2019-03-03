KTAB PM Forecast Saturday March 2, 2019

Tonight we will have mostly cloudy skies with some fog. and a 40 percent chance of rain. Temperatures will remain steady around 37. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. For your Sunday we will see falling temperatures with a 20 percent chance of rain before 9am. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 and falling throughout the day. Winds will be from the north at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.