Monday, December 28: Rain chances tonight and Tuesday

We are headed down the homestretch of 2020 and headed toward 2021 but before we get there, it looks like we may see some rain in the old rain bucket to close out this year. For the rest of your Monday we will see clouds on the increase throughout the day and the afternoon high will get up to 58 degrees. The winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph and remain light. For this evening look for cloudy skies and a 40% chance of rain mainly after midnight. The overnight low will drop down to around 47 degrees and the winds will pick up out of the south southeast at around 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.