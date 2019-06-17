Monday, June 17, 2019: Rain and storm chances…Possible severe

FORECAST SUMMARY:

There will be a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms through the day and as well as through the night. The best chance for activity will be this morning and in the evening. The atmosphere will be unstable as CAPE values will be in the 2000-3000 j*kg^-1 along with increasing wind shear as we go throughout the day. As a result, isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible mainly in western and southern areas. Otherwise, light easterly surface winds during the day will shift to light southerly winds overnight. High temperatures today will stay just shy of the 91° average, and low temperatures tonight will fall to a little above the 69° average for this time of year.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday morning. The best chance for activity will be during the Tuesday afternoon and evening time frame. Severe thunderstorms will be possible as the atmosphere will remain unstable.

Low level ridging will occur during the end of the work week. This along with lots of sun will cause a short heat wave. High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be around the 100° mark with Thursday being the warmest day of them all.

An upper level low pressure system will move west to east over Northern Utah and Southern Idaho on Friday. This will put us back in a southwest flow aloft. Being downstream the trough axis, upper level divergence may generate shortwaves that could pass over our area, This along with possible dryline mixing will give our area chances for rain and thunderstorms over the weekend. Details this far out are uncertain so a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms will be sufficient.



FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *AN ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL BE POSSIBLE* Mainly in western and southern areas. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: N > E 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy. *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *AN ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL BE POSSIBLE* Mainly in western and southern areas. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL BE POSSIBLE* Mainly in northern areas. *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *AN ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL BE POSSIBLE* Mainly in southern areas. 30% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL BE POSSIBLE* Mainly in eastern areas. 20% AM Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 15-20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday