Monday, May 27, 2019: Warm, humid, breezy day…chance for storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It’s looking like another active weather week as we have a chance for showers and storms every day. A deep trough will reside over the western US while a high pressure ridge will be affecting the southeast US. This will put us down stream the trough axis giving us an unsettled work week. By the weekend a more zonal flow takes over with disturbances forecasted to move through. This will give us a chance for shower and thunderstorms over the weekend.

Breezy south surface winds Monday and Tuesday will push moist warm air into our region. This will aid in destabilizing the atmosphere. There is a chance for showers and storms late this afternoon through the night as an upper low pressure system moves near our area. The best chance for rain and thunderstorms comes to us Tuesday night through Wednesday night. On Tuesday a dryline will move into our area giving us the chance for more showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Tuesday night through Wednesday night an upper level disturbance will move through our area as the dryline retrogrades back across the Big Country. A week cold front will also move through sometime during the Wednesday-Thursday morning time frame. Due to all of these factors he SPC has included us in a *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* for Wednesday 7am- Thursday 7am.



FORECAST DETAILS:

Today (Memorial Day): Partly sunny. 20% PM Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Mild. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* Mostly/Partly sunny. 30% PM Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSW 10-15 > SSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* Mostly cloudy. 75% Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 5-10 > NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. 30% AM Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: NE 5-10 > E 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 30% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 30% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 30% Showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 65°

Sunrise: 6:34 A.M.

Sunset: 8:38 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday