Saturday, July 2nd, 2022

Tonight: a 10% chance of scattered showers due to an area of low pressure. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 70’s tonight for a mild night with southeasterly winds ranging 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: A 20% chance of scattered showers mainly northwest of I-20 as temperatures are expected to stay just below the century mark due to cloud cover. Winds will continue from the south between 5-15 mph. Again, not anticipating severe weather but if you have any outdoor plans have a back up indoor location as a plan b in case of a downpour. Overnight lows will be once again into the upper 70’s

Future Discussion: Hopping back into the triple digits by independence day with overnight lows staying into the upper 70’s low 80’s. Breezy winds will continue from the south-southeast between 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times.