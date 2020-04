FORECAST SUMMARY:

By noon-time the AM cold front will have cleared our area. Everyone should be in the 40’s by then. High temperatures will then warm into the 50’s. The cold front looks to be mostly dry. There will be a slight chance for rain showers. Behind the front, there will be a breezy north northeast wind. Skies will be cloudy with some possible clearing during the early evening. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 30's and lower 40's under mostly cloudy skies. The wind will be light and variable.