Thursday, June 13, 2019: Nice day…warming trend

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Thursday will be very sunny with high temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 80’s. Overnight, rain and thunderstorms will develop to our west. Some of this activity may reach our western and northern areas early Friday morning. These storms will weaken as they move east and if they reach our forecast area they will just give us isolated rain showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. Otherwise, it will be partly clear as temperatures fall to the upper 60’s.

There will be more chances for rain and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning as a dryline will mix in the Permian Basin area.

This weekend looks to be another hot and sunny one. High temperatures are forecasted to reach the upper 90’s. There is a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms Sunday into Monday morning as an upper level trough and a dryline move in from the west.

The start to next week looks a bit unsettled with rain and thunderstorm chances as we return to a southwest flow aloft. Temperatures will also stay warm.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. 20% Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday (Flag Day): Partly sunny. *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *AN ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL BE POSSIBLE* 20% AM Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 20-25 G40 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. Hot. Breezy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday (Father’s Day): Partly sunny. *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *AN ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL BE POSSIBLE* 50% PM Showers and Thunderstorms. Hot. Breezy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 30% Showers and Thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 20% AM Showers and Thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 5-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. 20% AM Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 90°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday