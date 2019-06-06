Thursday, June 6, 2019: Rain chances diminish...hot weekend Video

FORECAST SUMMARY:

For Today, we could get a few wrap around showers and thunderstorms as an upper low moves to the east of our forecast area. We finally get out of this upper level southwest flow and transition to upper level ridging by Friday. Friday through the weekend looks to be dry with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be hot for the weekend as well.

Sunday night a cold front will pass through the area from northwest moving to the southeast. This will cool temperatures down to below seasonal normals and give us the chance for a few rain showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be on the cooler side to start next week, because a cooler air mass sinks into the region. The upper level ridge will break down early next week as we transition into a northwest flow aloft. This will give us more chances for showers and thunderstorms to start next week,

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* An isolated severe thunderstorm will be possible. Mostly sunny. 20% Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 66° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 40% PM Showers and Thunderstorms. Hot. Cold front PM. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 > NE 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Mostly cloudy. 40% AM Showers and Thunderstorms. 20% PM Showers and Thunderstorms. Cooler. High Temperature: 81° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and Thunderstorms. 40% Late PM Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: E 5-10 > S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 40% AM Showers and Thunderstorms. 30% PM Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 67°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:44 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday