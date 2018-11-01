Thursday's Wake-Up Weather: A cold start to November

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This Morning: It is a very cold start to the day and the start to November! Temperatures are in the 40s across most of the Big Country with a couple locations dipping down into the upper 30s! Skies have become clear overnight and will be mostly clear this morning with northwesterly winds around 5 to 10 mph. Be sure to bundle up before heading off to work and school!

This Afternoon: We'll remain cool today, but enjoy plenty of sunshine. Highs will warm to around 60° across the region this afternoon as northwesterly winds stay around 5 to 15 mph. We may see a few clouds move in the early afternoon, but we'll still remain sunny to mostly sunny. Keep a jacket handy today.

Tonight: Temperatures fall into the low to mid 40s once again by Friday morning, so a very chilly night in store. Skies will be remaining clear as winds briefly switch to out of the southwest remaining light around 5 to 10 mph.

Looking Ahead: The 70s return for Friday with sunny skies and light northwesterly winds. Highs warm into the mid 70s Saturday with a strong southwesterly wind with gusts up to 35 mph. This is ahead of another cold front Saturday night that will cool us off into the mid 60s Sunday afternoon and will bring a chance for rain and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday. Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday! Clocks fall back 1 hour at 2:00 a.m. The mid 70s return Monday before yet another cold front moves in Monday night to keep us in the 60s through the middle of next week.

Average High: 72°

Average Low: 49°

Sunrise: 7:56 a.m.

Sunset: 6:48 p.m.