Hard to believe that we are in the middle of December and our afternoon highs are creeping ever so closer to the 70 degree mark each day but that’s the case today. For the rest of this Monday we will see clear skies with lots of sun and the high up around 69 degrees. The winds will be from the west northwest at around 5 mph. For this evening we will see clear skies and the overnight low will only drop to around 41 degrees. The winds will be out of the west and very light at around 5 mph.