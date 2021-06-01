Tuesday, June 1: Rain and storms remain in forecast

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Border Report
Top Stories
Former President Donald Trump endorses Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for re-election
Top Stories
‘Prepare now’: Lawmakers, forecasters urge Americans to be prepared as hurricane season starts
Video
Top GOP senator: Easing police protections hurts departments
Biden honors victims of Tulsa race massacre on 100th anniversary
Video
12-year-old shot 13-year-old over video game, Memphis police say; owner of gun arrested
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Stamford prepares for first state tournament appearance in Austin
Video
Top Stories
Martinez, Daniell represent War Hawks at NCAA Championships
Stamford pushes their way to first state appearance in school history
Video
High School Baseball Highlights and Scores
Video
Pavkovich representing HSU at Tennis National Championships
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 1 de junio, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Abilene: Rinden tributo a héroes en el día conmemorativo
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 31 de mayo, 2021
Video
Departamento de Policía de Abilene: Se espera que la calle Barrow St. frente a HEB tenga barricadas debido a las “aguas extremadamente altas”
Crimen: Tercer sospechoso es arrestado por secuestro agravado en relacion con el homicidio en Abilene
Video
La policía de Abilene está investigando una serie de sobredosis que ha cobrado la vida de al menos 5 personas
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Workforce Careers
Weekly Wellness
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday, June 1: Rain and storms remain in forecast
Weather Forecasts
by:
Sam Nichols
Posted:
Jun 1, 2021 / 04:35 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 1, 2021 / 04:35 PM CDT
Tuesday, June 1: Rain and storms remain in forecast
Interactive Radar
Don't Miss
Abilene ISD’s Summer Nutrition Program begins next week
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Trending stories
GALLERY: Heavy rain leads to floods across the Big Country
Gallery
Abilene Mayor: the creeks have not exceeded the banks
Son charged after mother’s body found hidden under clothing at Tennessee home
Abilene ISD’s Summer Nutrition Program begins next week
Report: Unknown suspects use weapon to rob man at Abilene stop sign
Abilene VFW member gives his thoughts on Memorial Day
Video
Top GOP senator: Easing police protections hurts departments
Stamford prepares for first state tournament appearance in Austin
Video
Sweetwater police warn of ‘Romanians’ selling fake jewelry
Video
Calls to cancel Olympics, U.S. travel advisory in place as preparations move ahead
Video