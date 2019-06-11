Tuesday, June 11, 2019: Nice day! Chances for rain/storms return tonight

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The morning will be mostly cloudy along with the chance for rain showers. Decreasing clouds will be seen as we go throughout the afternoon. It will end up being a sunny afternoon with light winds and temperatures slightly below average. Overnight, the chance for rain and thunderstorms returns. The potential exists for an isolated severe thunderstorm with the main hazards being large hail and damaging winds. Otherwise, it will be a mostly clear night with light winds.

As we go throughout the work week, there will be chances for rain and storms every day. The best chance for activity will be Wednesday as a cold front moves through the area.

This weekend looks to be another hot and sunny one. High temperatures are forecasted to reach the upper 90s.

The start to next week looks a bit unsettled with rain and thunderstorm chances as we return to a southwest flow aloft.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly cloudy AM. Sunny PM. Cooler. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *AN ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL BE POSSIBLE* 20% Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *AN ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL BE POSSIBLE* 20% Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 5-10 MPH > NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *AN ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WILL BE POSSIBLE* 20% PM Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SE 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 20% AM Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 15-20 G 30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Breezy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. 20% PM Showers and Thunderstorms. Hot. Breezy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and Thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 90°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:46 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday