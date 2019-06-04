Tuesday, June 4, 2019: Chances for rain/storms continue Video

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Periods of rain will affect southern portions of the forecast area this morning. There may be a few rumbles of thunder, however the main risk this morning will be localized flooding. Remember "turn around don't drown!" Otherwise, today will be another warm and muggy day with the chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms. There is a chance a few thunderstorms may be strong to severe with the main hazards being damaging winds and large hail. Overnight, rain will become more widespread and may be heavy at times. Flash flooding may pose a risk for tomorrow mornings commute.

The chance for rain and thunderstorms will continue through Thursday night with the best chance for activity being Tuesday night throughout the day on Wednesday. We finally get out of this upper level southwest flow and transition to a little bit of upper level ridging by Friday. Friday through the weekend looks to be dry with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be above average as well.

Sunday night a cold front will pass through the area from northwest moving to the southeast. This will cool temperatures back down to seasonal normals and give us the chance for a few rain showers and thunderstorms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* An isolated severe thunderstorm will be possible. Partly sunny. 30% Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* An isolated severe thunderstorm will be possible. Mostly cloudy. 70% Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 68° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* An isolated severe thunderstorm will be possible. Mostly cloudy. 70% AM Showers and Thunderstorms. 50% PM Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 5-10 > E 5-10 MPH

Thursday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* An isolated severe thunderstorm will be possible. Partly sunny. 40% Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: W 5 > N 5 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Warmer. High Temperature: 91° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. 20% PM Showers and Thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly cloudy. 20% Showers and Thunderstorms. Cold front. Breezy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 66°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:43 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday