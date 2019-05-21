Tuesday, May 21, 2019: Quiet stretch…more rain/storm chances ahead

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and dry after the passage of a cold front. Things will turn breezy with winds coming from the west southwest at 15-25 MPH and wind gusts around 30 MPH. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with winds settling down to around 5-15 MPH from the south. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures around 90.

The next chance for rain and thunderstorms comes to us on Thursday night into Friday morning. This will be in response to a dryline forming off to the west and the fact that we will be in a southwest flow aloft.

Over the weekend there could be a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. However, coverage will be limited due to more stable air entering the region.



FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. Cooler. High Temperature: 80° Winds: WSW 15-25 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 61° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Warmer. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 10-15 G30 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. 40% PM Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 15-20 G35 MPH

Friday: Mostly cloudy. 40% AM Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 10-15 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. 20% AM Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 10-15 G30 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 10-15 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. Warmer. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 10-15 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 86°

Average Low Temperature: 63°

Sunrise: 6:37 A.M.

Sunset: 8:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday