Tuesday, May 28, 2019: Warm, humid, breezy tue...severe storm and heavy rain chances Video

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A dryline will move into our area giving us the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon (mainly across eastern areas). Most of our area will be under the influence of a capping inversion, so thunderstorm development will be limited if we get any at all. If a thunderstorm is able to form, it has the potential of becoming strong to severe. Tuesday night through Wednesday night an upper level disturbance will move through our area as the dryline retrogrades back across the Big Country. A week cold front will also move through during the day on Wednesday. Due to all of these factors he SPC has included us in a *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* for Wednesday 7am- Thursday 7am. Main threats are isolated tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds, and flooding due to heavy rain.

There will be another good chance for rain Thursday night continuing into Friday as an upper level disturbance is forecast to travel across our area. We get into a little ridging come the weekend which will aid in stabilizing the atmosphere and raising our temperatures. Guidance suggests upper level disturbances entering our area, so there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms this upcoming weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* Partly sunny (Big Country). Mostly cloudy (Heartland) 20% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 15-20 G25 > S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* Partly clear. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* Mostly cloudy. 80% Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 10-15 > NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. 50% PM Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. High Temperature: 83° Winds: NE 5-10 > E 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 30% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 40% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 30% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 65°

Sunrise: 6:34 A.M.

Sunset: 8:38 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday