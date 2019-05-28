Tuesday, May 28th Forecast: More storms in store for tomorrow!

Tonight: Most of the area is expected to remain quiet and dry, with overnight lows dropping into the lower 70's. Winds will stay a little breezy, with gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph still possible.

Wednesday: As early as 4 or 5 am we're anticipating seeing some showers and storms around the area - some of these could produce severe levels of hail and strong winds. Rain will persist through most of the morning and into the afternoon/early evening hours, so be sure to grab your umbrella/rain gear as you head out the door for some of the last days of school of the year! A cold front will sweep through the area by the early afternoon hours that will help cool us off and sweep out those rain chances by the evening and overnight hours tonight.



Future Weather Discussion: After Wednesday, winds will finally calm way down, with most of the Big Country expected to see less than 20 mph gusts for the next 4 to 5 days at least. Rain chances will take a break for Thursday but return Friday and Saturday as scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will also be well below normal for the next few days thanks to a weak cold front tomorrow afternoon.