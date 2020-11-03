Tuesday, November 3: Warm and Windy for Wednesday

This week will continue to look very nice with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures will be the trend and no real chances of precipitation on the horizon. For the rest of your Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies and warm conditions with a high up around 79 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at around 10-15 mph. For tonight we will see mostly clear skies and the overnight low down around 50 degrees and staying very mild. The winds will be from the south at around 10 mph.