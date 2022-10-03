FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will be almost a copy and paste like version of Sunday with a tad bit of upper level clouds. The majority of us will see high temperatures in the mid 80’s. Near seasonal temperatures will continue to be the trend through the rest of the week with not only ONE but TWO cold fronts. Unfortunately, rain chances are not there as conditions remain dry at the surface. Winds will continue from the southeast switching towards the northeast between 5-15 mph.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Sunny with a few upper level clouds. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SSE 5 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low Temperature: 56° Winds: SE 5 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny with a few more clouds than Monday . High Temperature: 86° Winds: S/SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm and calm . High Temperature: 87° Winds: SSW/SE 5 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny and calm with a cold front moving in. High Temperature: 88° Winds: W/ENE 5 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny and . High Temperature: 86° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a few clouds as a reinforcing cold front moves in. High Temperature: 82°

Sunday: Mostly sunny, GORGEOUS weather. High Temperature: 83°