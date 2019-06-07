Wake-Up Weather: Beautiful, sunny and warm day

Get ready to crank up the AC this weekend with the hottest weather so far this year! Today, soak up all the sunshine again as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 80s across the Big Country this afternoon. A beautiful evening for any of your plans as temperatures cool to around 80° by 9:00 p.m.

Temperatures will warm into the mid 90s this weekend with sunny skies. However, it will feel even hotter than that as higher humidity creeps back in through Sunday. Heat indices on Saturday will hover around 100° in the afternoon, and on Sunday it will feel close to 105° for some of us! If you plan on being outdoors this weekend, be sure you are staying cool and drinking plenty of water!

A cold front will move through the Big Country Sunday evening, bringing with it a chance for rain and thunderstorms Sunday night through Monday. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm will be possible.

We dry out again by Tuesday as temperatures start climbing back into the mid and upper 80s by the middle of the week.

Today: Sunny. North winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Tonight: Clear. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index around 100°.

Sunday: 20% chance for rain Sunday night. Sunny. Southeast winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index around 105°. Evening cold front.

Monday: 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms.Cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Highs around 80°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Average High: 89°

Average Low: 67°

Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Sunset: 8:44 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

