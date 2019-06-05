Wake-Up Weather: Rain and storm chances increase this afternoon

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It is another warm and muggy start to the day with a few isolated showers and weak thunderstorms popping up across the Big Country. We will hold onto a small chance for isolated rain and storms through lunchtime today, but the better chance for rain and storms develops later this afternoon with the peak heating of the day.

Isolated rain and thunderstorms will be likely by this evening and through the overnight. A strong storm or two will be possible, but the main threat will be flooding as these storms will be slow mover and efficient rain producers. While rain will be hit or miss, those who see rain could see over 1" in isolated locations creating a concern for flash flooding.

Rain will end by Thursday morning, but another isolated thunderstorm chance will return Thursday evening.

We finally get a break from the rain Friday as summer-like weather begins to settle in for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid and upper 90s with sunny skies.

Today: 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms this afternoon. Partly sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight: 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly sunny. Northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. North winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Late evening cool front.

Monday: 20% chance for rain. Breezy. Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Average High: 89°

Average Low: 67°

Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Sunset: 8:43 p.m.

- Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

