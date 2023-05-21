A cool start to the day with temperatures around 60 degrees. Winds will be light today generally out of the east southeast about 5-10 mph. Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day will keep highs in the upper 70’s to low 80’s. For tonight temperatures will drop back to around 60 degrees some areas could see lows in the upper 50’s.
