Wake-Up Weather: Sunny skies and warming weather

Enjoy another beautiful day with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid and upper 80s across the Big Country. Warmer and windier weather will be moving in as we head into this weekend. Highs climb back into the 90s for everyone tomorrow as winds will gust as high as 35 mph. We hang onto the windy conditions at least through Saturday.

For Father’s Day, expect very warm weather, but we’ll hang onto plenty of sunshine again. A chance for rain develops Sunday evening and continues through Monday into Monday. Temperatures will continue to feel like summer though with the 90s sticking around through next week.

Today: Sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight: 10% chance for rain. Partly cloudy. South winds around 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny. South winds around 15 to 15 mph. 35 mph wind gusts. Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 15 to 15 mph. 35 mph wind gusts. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Father’s Day: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph wind gusts. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms in the evening.

Monday: 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 90°

Average Low: 68°

Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Sunset: 8:47 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

Like and Follow Grant on Facebook /GrantTosterudwx and Twitter @granttosterudwx!